WATCH | Fans singing Mariah Carey's 'All I want for Christmas is You' in US subway is all the feels
18 December 2019 - 08:19
Video footage of fans singing Mariah Carey's All I want for Christmas is You in a New York subway has gone viral on social media, with more than 1.8m views and counting.
The video was taken after a Mariah concert and shows fans packing a subway while singing her hit Christmas song.
post @MariahCarey christmas show.. her power.. pic.twitter.com/81mmLLQjJv— ♱ (@ilibabeee) December 16, 2019
The singer caught wind of the video and retweeted the footage.
Many have called the moment a “joy trigger”, expressing how it has spread the festive cheer.