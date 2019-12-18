Lifestyle

WATCH | Fans singing Mariah Carey's 'All I want for Christmas is You' in US subway is all the feels

18 December 2019 - 08:19 By Jessica Levitt
Mariah Carey is spreading the festive joy.
Image: Mark Ralston/AFP

Video footage of fans singing Mariah Carey's All I want for Christmas is You in a New York subway has gone viral on social media, with more than 1.8m views and counting.

The video was taken after a Mariah concert and shows fans packing a subway while singing her hit Christmas song.

The singer caught wind of the video and retweeted the footage. 

Many have called the moment a “joy trigger”, expressing how it has spread the festive cheer.

