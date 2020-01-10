Lifestyle

#Megxit in memes: hilarious reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's news

10 January 2020 - 18:42 By Toni Jaye Singer and nomvelo masango
Madame Tussauds London moves its figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set to elsewhere in the attraction, in the wake of #Megxit.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

The social media streets have been abuzz since Thursday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared that they'd be “stepping back” from their roles as senior royals, and that they'd be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

For many the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement came as a complete shock, but it wasn't long until some people started to see the funny side of the situation — cue the memes!

As #Megxit started to trend, some people amused themselves with thoughts of how the rest of the British royal family — and especially Queen Elizabeth — had taken the news:

Others wondered how the Sussex's decision would affect the line of succession for the British throne — Prince Harry is currently sixth on the list — and whether the pair would keep their royal titles:

But what really captured the internet's imagination was the couple's statement that they planned to “work to become financially independent”. Many broke out in giggles at the thought of the glamorous Duke and Duchess getting ordinary jobs and adjusting to life as commoners:

