#Megxit in memes: hilarious reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's news
The social media streets have been abuzz since Thursday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared that they'd be “stepping back” from their roles as senior royals, and that they'd be splitting their time between the UK and North America.
For many the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement came as a complete shock, but it wasn't long until some people started to see the funny side of the situation — cue the memes!
As #Megxit started to trend, some people amused themselves with thoughts of how the rest of the British royal family — and especially Queen Elizabeth — had taken the news:
Kate Middleton when she found out she will have to work more #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/EDoiOiXyO3— Jemma May (@_lovejemmamay) January 8, 2020
#Megxit I wish it had happened like this. pic.twitter.com/1bBvFOuTOL— Vickie 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 ❄ (@vickie_okeeffe) January 10, 2020
Others wondered how the Sussex's decision would affect the line of succession for the British throne — Prince Harry is currently sixth on the list — and whether the pair would keep their royal titles:
As I prepared to go back to Canada, I had to wonder, could I keep the tiara? #Megxit pic.twitter.com/09IaAHtOYG— Lee Maloney (@mrleemaloney) January 10, 2020
Does #MEXIT mean that's theres a vacany now? Can Eugenie apply to fill it? pic.twitter.com/uGjnwDDJrS— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) January 8, 2020
But what really captured the internet's imagination was the couple's statement that they planned to “work to become financially independent”. Many broke out in giggles at the thought of the glamorous Duke and Duchess getting ordinary jobs and adjusting to life as commoners:
👇🏻 😁 #Mexit #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/q5j1kZMeWm— Vanessa Lamsvelt (@VanessaLamsvelt) January 9, 2020
How's Harry going to get a real job without a last name though? #Megxit pic.twitter.com/wx84j2xmxF— Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) January 8, 2020
Meghan and Harry looking forward to their move to North America #MeghanAndHarry #Mexit @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/PpeepmU8Sy— GregTheC (@GregTheC) January 9, 2020
Royal fire sale coming soon! Lovely jubbly! @piersmorgan #Mexit pic.twitter.com/bXrnZpfp0H— Mark Newman (@m8rk_newman) January 9, 2020