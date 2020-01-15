'American Factory': What you need to know about the Obamas' Oscar-nominated doccie

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground Productions, has scored its first Oscar nomination - for the documentary film American Factory.

Here is what you need to know about it.

The Netflix production is a thought-provoking production about a culture clash. It tells the story of a Chinese company and American workers at the former General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio.

According to Netflix, the film takes a “dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires 2,000 blue-collar Americans.”

Shot over three years

The film won its first award at the RiverRun International Film Festival in 2019 where it was named best documentary feature.

It was directed by Emmy award winning duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who, according to the film, shot more than 1,200 hours of material over three years.

