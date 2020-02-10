Top 10 most beautiful objects in SA nominated at Design Indaba 2020

There are many things that come into play when we consider what characteristics define our notions of beauty. Aesthetic appeal, social significance, sustainability, economic impact, a momentary relief from our busy lives, entertainment, cultural flavour and even humour are all things that the design fundis and cultural commentators who recently nominated their Most Beautiful Object for 2020 took into account.

This year a wide range of designs were elected to be in the top 10.

These are the nominations:



