Lifestyle

WATCH | Life-like Whitney Houston hologram stuns fans as tour kicks off

26 February 2020 - 11:09 By timeslive

WATCH | A teaser for 'An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour'

Musical powerhouse Whitney Houston's untimely death in 2012 may have left a void in the lives of many music lovers and fans, but a digital recreation of the star has brought the beloved singer 'back to life' for those who want to see her in concert.

Thanks to a realistic hologram that's projected on stage, fans can enjoy watching a replica of the icon belt out some of their favourite songs while performing with a live band and a troupe of professional dancers.

According to MailOnline, An Evening With Whitney, as the tour is named, will play to audiences in the UK and Europe starting Thursday, 27 February.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

PE singer's smash hit 'Whitney Houston' tribute is coming to SA stages

The bright lights, stardom and recognition have come Belinda Davids’s way for her daily tribute to Whitney Houston.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Michael Jackson tops list of dead celebs coining it

The late 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson has topped the list for the seventh time.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'The Greatest Love of All': PE singer astounds in Whitney Houston tribute

If you are a Whitney Houston fan, you cannot miss Belinda Davids as she embodies the legendary singer and brings her back to life through her ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nando’s takes a dig at competitors selling chicken nuggets Food
  2. Celeb designer on what Somhale's wedding outfits say about them The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Daring leopard snatches food right out of crocodile's mouth Travel
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home