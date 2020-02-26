WATCH | Life-like Whitney Houston hologram stuns fans as tour kicks off

Musical powerhouse Whitney Houston's untimely death in 2012 may have left a void in the lives of many music lovers and fans, but a digital recreation of the star has brought the beloved singer 'back to life' for those who want to see her in concert.

Thanks to a realistic hologram that's projected on stage, fans can enjoy watching a replica of the icon belt out some of their favourite songs while performing with a live band and a troupe of professional dancers.

According to MailOnline, An Evening With Whitney, as the tour is named, will play to audiences in the UK and Europe starting Thursday, 27 February.



