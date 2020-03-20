How coronavirus has changed SA's party scene

Financial adviser Senamile Simayi's Fridays usually include pre-drinks at a friend's place before the group goes out clubbing.

It's their weekly ritual. But everything is about to change.

“Friday's are destress days. We use them to catch up over drinks and then go to groove for the vibes,” said Simayi.

The national state of disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to combat Covid-19 — and subsequent measures announced in the wake of that decision — means that this isn't likely to be happening for some time.

Simayi and her mates will stay indoors, sipping on cocktails and binge-watching Netflix.

“It's not the same. Get-togethers indoors are fun, but going out is amazing. You get to dance, meet people and feed off their energies. The music hits differently in a club,” she said.

But for those whose livelihoods rely on public gatherings, the strict regulations are going to hurt — and in many cases, have started to hurt already.

“The effect that the pandemic has had on social spaces as a whole hits hard on creatives without a 9 to 5, who are surviving solely on the arts,” said Nomfundo Mtsweni, a Joburg-based DJ.

Mtsweni said that the cancelling of events, recalling of tickets and shifting of gigs had affected her financially. It had also taken an emotional toll.

“Especially when that is your mode of survival. How are you going to pay your rent? How are you going to keep food on the table?” asked Mstweni.