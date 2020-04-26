Five types of horrible (remote) bosses and how to handle them

Like it or not, dealing with bosses is never easy, and it’s not going to get any easier, even from the safety of your home, but hey, you coped then, you can cope now

You might be adept at spotting a bad boss in the office from a few metres away. But what does a bad boss look like during lockdown while working from home (WFH)?



Can you spot your bad boss remotely, that is, from their e-mail, or on a pixelated Zoom conference call?..