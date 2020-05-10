Last Word

What your most frequently-used emojis say about your life

Forget grammar and punctuation. You want a pizza nowadays, you send an emoji. Just be careful you don't order a stripper instead

I was chatting to my friend, Mikaela, the other night on WhatsApp about something or other when I mis-emojied. I meant to use the grateful-praying-hands emoji and instead tapped the feeling-down-with-hands-on-desk-and-lines-above-head one.



I've never used it before but it slipped into my rotation of regular emojis this week alongside the usual suspects: both of the laughing-with-squirting-tears-heads, the fingers crossed emoji, the wide eyes, the turd, the head explosion and the who-knows-lady...