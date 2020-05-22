WATCH | Bianca Schoombee’s Miss SA entry

She was ready to conquer the Miss SA pageant, lead SA, and “ignite the fire in every South African woman's heart”.

But that's before Bianca Schoombee's “true self” was revealed earlier this week when old tweets resurfaced, shutting the door to her name possibly being mentioned in SA's pageant history books.

The model was on the rise to possibly becoming the next Miss SA but her old racist tweets dating back from 2014 quickly saw an end to that.

Schoombee's now-deleted tweets referred to the N-word, repeatedly used the word “bitches” and body-shamed women.

In her defence, she argued that the tweets were made when she was young but she had since grown up.

Before she deactivated her Twitter account, Schoombee withdrew from the beauty competition and issued an apology that was rejected by many, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and media personality Somizi.

Schoombee's former agency SYNC Models defended the model, before making a U-turn on its statement and dropping her.

The agency said the decision to part ways with the model was “mutual”, adding that it does not condone racial discrimination.

“Bianca Schoombee and SYNC Models have mutually agreed to part ways in a civil manner, as well as her current contracted campaigns have been cancelled with immediate effect,” the agency said.

