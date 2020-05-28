Lifestyle

Pixar hailed for first animated film featuring openly gay lead

28 May 2020 - 09:21 By Yolisa Mkele
A screenshot from the new animated short 'Out' shows the lead character Greg (left) and his boyfriend Manuel.
A screenshot from the new animated short 'Out' shows the lead character Greg (left) and his boyfriend Manuel.
Image: What's On Disney Plus/YouTube

What do Pixar’s newest animated short and a 17-year-old boy introducing his parents to his boyfriend for the first time have in common? They’re both coming Out.

Pixar — the studio that brought you Onward, Toy Story, Finding Nemo and many others — recently debuted their first film featuring an openly gay lead character on the streaming service Disney+.

The movie, called Out, revolves around a young fella by the name of Greg and the pickle he finds himself in when he moves in with his boyfriend.

In his real life, Greg is out of the closet and happy. He owns a dog, has a boyfriend and generally goes on about his business without bothering anyone. The problems start when his parents unexpectedly show up to help him move.

WATCH | The teaser trailer for 'Out'

As it turns out, Greg hasn’t come out to his parents just yet — and the pictures strewn around the house of him and his firefighting love are something of a dead giveaway.

In a fit of panic, Greg wishes himself out of the conundrum. Misadventures soon follow.

Sections of Twitter were chuffed with the movie, heaping laurels on Pixar and Disney for the positive step they've taken towards better LGBTQIA+ representation:

Disney+ is currently unavailable in SA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Could intergalactic animation 'Rick and Morty' be the new 'Simpsons'?

This adult cartoon series, which began as a riff on a beloved movie, has grown into a phenomenon of its own
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Fear not, Covid-19 won't halt the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12

For superfans of television staple 'RuPaul’s Drag Race', the highly-anticipated twelfth season has been rife with unstaged surprises.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

'Toy Story': a tale of Pixar's technological evolution

Before it made Toy Story in 1995, the longest video Pixar had ever created lasted just five minutes. It didn't have an art or a screenplay ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Most read

  1. POLL | What's the first thing you will buy when the booze ban ends? Food
  2. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  3. Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following ... Lifestyle
  4. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  5. WATCH | Hippos, hyenas and wild dogs battle it out for two impalas Travel

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd