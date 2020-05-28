Pixar hailed for first animated film featuring openly gay lead

What do Pixar’s newest animated short and a 17-year-old boy introducing his parents to his boyfriend for the first time have in common? They’re both coming Out.

Pixar — the studio that brought you Onward, Toy Story, Finding Nemo and many others — recently debuted their first film featuring an openly gay lead character on the streaming service Disney+.

The movie, called Out, revolves around a young fella by the name of Greg and the pickle he finds himself in when he moves in with his boyfriend.

In his real life, Greg is out of the closet and happy. He owns a dog, has a boyfriend and generally goes on about his business without bothering anyone. The problems start when his parents unexpectedly show up to help him move.