Lifestyle

Bianca Schoombee & Zozibini Tunzi trend over gifts and old tweets - here's how it all unfolded

01 June 2020 - 17:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Aspiring model Bianca Schoombee has spoken about the strength God has given her.
Aspiring model Bianca Schoombee has spoken about the strength God has given her.
Image: Instagram/Bianca Schoombee

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and former Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee trended on Twitter at the weekend. Here's why:

Bianca Schoombee 

The disgraced model shared on her Instagram stories that various beauty brands had sent her gifts and messages of encouragement amid public condemnation of old racist tweets that re-emerged recently.

One of the brands was Sorbet, which according to the package shared by Bianca, sent her hair products. In a separate post, Bianca thanked “everyone who has been sending me so much love and support”, and the “brands that have been sending me words of encouragement and the cutest gift packages”.

The screen shots of her posts circulated on Twitter as many weighed in on how the model was being “rewarded for racism”.

#SorbetMustFall

It didn't take long for tweeps to declare they would boycott the brand for its association with “racist Schoombee”.

Sorbet clarifies 

In its subsequent statement, Sorbet said the package was part of its “regular engagement programme” with some of its social media influencers, and it was sent before Bianca's old tweets resurfaced two weeks ago

Zozibini Tunzi under fire for old, offensive tweets

Schoombee's scandal prompted Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to reflect on her own past  by issuing an apology, saying while she is a role model for many young women, she is not perfect.

Unlike Schoombee, Zozi came clean about her old Facebook posts in which she made a mockery of dark skinned women and sex workers. She admitted that the posts were “insensitive” and that she should not have shared them.

Twitter was divided on this one. Some said she should receive the same condemnation that Bianca did, while others chose to come to her defence.

Here are some responses to #HandsOffZozi:

In support:

Against:

MORE

Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee backlash

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has apologised for old social media posts she made when she was younger
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following 'racist' tweets

The model has been receiving death and rape threats since her old viral tweets went viral.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'It's not surprising that born-frees are racist': Experts weigh in on Miss SA saga

The n-word might be ubiquitous in rap, but that doesn't give everyone carte blanche to use it.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...