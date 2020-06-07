The virus can be seen as our conscience, says famed trend forecaster

Dutch futurist Lidewij Edelkoort believes the world won't easily get back to business as usual once the pandemic passes — nor do creatives want it to

Lidewij Edelkoort is in lockdown at Dorp. Could there be a more unexpectedly perfect Covid redoubt than this charming hotel at the top of one of the steepest roads in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town? Owner Gail Behr is less hotelier than conjurer. With sleight of hand she summons a world that's equal parts charm and whimsy.



A cosmopolitan retreat in the heart of Cape Town with surround-sound views and a spectacular indigenous garden, it's where Edelkoort, one of the world's most respected trend forecasters, has found herself sheltering from the storm — a Covid refugee taken in by baroness Behr after she closed the hotel to the public. ..