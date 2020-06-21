'Big Joe' the Bok is now a gentle Joe of the jungle

On the rugby field he was a weapon of national destruction. In his own fields, former Springbok star "Big Joe" van Niekerk is now as gentle as a dandelion, an organic farmer more interested in cabbage patches than cauliflower ears.



Many will still recognise the 1.93m former Bok loose forward, who owns the Rama Organica, a farm and retreat in the jungles of Costa Rica...