Motoring

The Audi 100 Coupé S: an overlooked style icon from the '70s

Classic car collector Hubert Ten Doeschate estimates that there are as few as 60 of these retro beauties left on SA's roads

The original Quattro is a cornerstone in the storied chronicles of Audi history — and they never let us forget it. Its deification eclipses some of the other noteworthy specimens to bear the interlinked circles. Those poor wallflowers. Thrown into the periphery — with the rally-steeped heritage of the boxy four-wheel-drive pioneer chucking soil in their direction.



So today we are devoting praise to another admirable two-door from the classic corridors of Ingolstadt. Meet the Audi 100 Coupé S, with its fastback design that (almost) puts one in mind of a European-flavoured Ford Mustang. Fun fact: Audi said its tapered ceiling was the inspiration for the modern A7 four-door...