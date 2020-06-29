Shane Dawson trends - here's why Jada & Jaden Smith are calling him out
Jada and Jaden Smith have lambasted US YouTube star and actor Shane Dawson for sexualising Willow Smith when she was just 11 years old.
An old video showing Shane pretending to masturbate on Willow's poster while sexualising her 2010 hit song “whip my hair”, resurfaced on social media at the weekend.
Jaden said he was disgusted by Shane's actions, and that his skit was “the furthest thing from funny and is not okay in the slightest bit”. Jada simply said she was tired of excuses.
Shane, who has more than 22 million followers on YouTube, issued an apology on his channel after public condemnation. He said he has changed and no longer recognises the person he was, or the things he did.
SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.— Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020
He admitted that he has offended a lot of people and added that he should have been punished for his actions.
“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate. It is disgusting and something I did for shock value because I thought it was funny.
“I wasn't thinking and now it's the biggest regret of my entire life.”
These are some of the views shared on Twitter:
I need Shane Dawson to know how disappointed and disgusted I am of him.— jacqueline ajueny (@JAjueny) June 29, 2020
PIecs of Shit @shanedawson has literally endless receipts, blatantly saying racist remarks including but not limited to the N**** word and Pedophilia. It’s so wrong... wtf is wrong with these people, too much power and followers co-signing his bullshit. End to these monsters https://t.co/QsoLsbqckr— Miss Fame (@MissFameNYC) June 29, 2020
If you support and are trying to defend Shane Dawson, PLEASE unfollow me.— Gabby (@Perez_gabbyyy) June 29, 2020
shane dawson: i 100% understand if you don’t accept my apology— alex (@walkingbisexual) June 29, 2020
us: *doesn’t accept the apology*
shane:
pic.twitter.com/HC2vIojBU7