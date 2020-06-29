Lifestyle

Shane Dawson trends - here's why Jada & Jaden Smith are calling him out

29 June 2020 - 13:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Jada Pinkett-Smith blasted YouTuber Shane Dawson for sexualising Willow Smith when she was 11 years old.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jada and Jaden Smith have lambasted US YouTube star and actor Shane Dawson for sexualising Willow Smith when she was just 11 years old.

An old video showing Shane pretending to masturbate on Willow's poster while sexualising her 2010 hit song “whip my hair”, resurfaced on social media at the weekend.

Jaden said he was disgusted by Shane's actions, and that his skit was “the furthest thing from funny and is not okay in the slightest bit”. Jada simply said she was tired of excuses.

Shane, who has more than 22 million followers on YouTube, issued an apology on his  channel after public condemnation. He said he has changed and no longer recognises the person he was, or the things he did.

He admitted that he has offended a lot of people and added that he should have been punished for his actions.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate. It is disgusting and something I did for shock value because I thought it was funny.

“I wasn't thinking and now it's the biggest regret of my entire life.”

These are some of the views shared on Twitter:

