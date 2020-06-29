Shane Dawson trends - here's why Jada & Jaden Smith are calling him out

Jada and Jaden Smith have lambasted US YouTube star and actor Shane Dawson for sexualising Willow Smith when she was just 11 years old.

An old video showing Shane pretending to masturbate on Willow's poster while sexualising her 2010 hit song “whip my hair”, resurfaced on social media at the weekend.

Jaden said he was disgusted by Shane's actions, and that his skit was “the furthest thing from funny and is not okay in the slightest bit”. Jada simply said she was tired of excuses.

Shane, who has more than 22 million followers on YouTube, issued an apology on his channel after public condemnation. He said he has changed and no longer recognises the person he was, or the things he did.