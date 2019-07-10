People deserve vegan, says Jaden Smith on his food truck to feed the homeless
Rapper Jaden Smith is using his fame to spread love, positivity and hope by feeding the homeless with wholesome nosh.
On Monday, the 21-year-old announced on Instagram that he'd opened a food truck named "I Love You Restaurant", which spent the day travelling around downtown Los Angeles donating free vegan food to those who need it most.
For Smith, this project was about more than just extending a kind gesture. He believes it's about "giving people what they deserve, healthy, vegan food for free".
While his first I Love You Restaurant was a one-day pop-up, Smith said that it wouldn't be the last. "Keep a look out because this is the first of many," he said on social media.
He also shared a video of people accepting food parcels from the truck:
The announcement was well received by Smith's followers, who continue to flood his Instagram posts with comments applauding him for his philanthropic act.
Among the many who did this was @lehditszx who said: "This is really beautiful Jaden, I admire you."
Another fan, @webofcolors, wrote: "Fantastic, love for humanity. I have lived in NYC and homelessness is everywhere over there. It would break my heart on a daily basis."
They went on to suggest other parts of the city Smith could visit to reach even more homeless people.