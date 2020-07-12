Dancers have a point to make as SA International Ballet Competition goes virtual

Transgender rights and global peace are finding expression in ballet and discussions about dance

As the world adjusts to life in an online space, the arts, too, are moving onto a virtual stage. This year's South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC), which was supposed to happen from July 13 to 18 at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, will be taking place virtually.



Hosting the SAIBC online via an app means the competition's scope and reach has been broadened to connect dancers, teachers and ballet enthusiasts from around the world who otherwise might not have made it to the event...