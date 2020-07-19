Lifestyle

Reviews

'Citizen K', 'The Twelve' and more: Four awesome things to stream now

Whether you've got two hours to spare or six, these are the cool movies, series and documentaries to watch

Tymon Smith Columnist
19 July 2020 - 00:00 By

IF YOU HAVE 2 HOURS ...

Watch: Skin ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. You'll be able to return a 2-litre Coca-Cola bottle & get R9 back — here are ... Food
  2. Lockdown travel rules: can I go on holiday if I don't leave my province? Travel
  3. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  4. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel
  5. WATCH | Nature at its most raw and cruel: lions pulling foetus from giraffe Travel

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban