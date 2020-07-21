Princess Eugenie says it was a 'joy and privilege' to watch 'beautiful big sister' Beatrice wed
Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on Friday in a private ceremony in Windsor
Princess Eugenie has posted a heartwarming message to her sister, Princess Beatrice, a few days after the latter secretly wed her businessman beau.
Prince Andrew's eldest daughter married her fiancé Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on Friday in a private ceremony in Windsor, after postponing the wedding because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Beatrice, 31, had been due to marry at St James's Palace in central London on May 29.
But the nuptials were on hold and no rescheduled date was given.
Eugenie, who herself got married in 2018, took to Instagram on Monday to share well-wishes for the newlyweds in a sweet message to the duo.
Couldn't Bea happier (get it) 🐝... What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. Happy wedding day to you both xxxx
The proud sister posted an image of the loved-up couple
“I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. Happy wedding day to you both.”
Adding to this were Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, who posted a congratulatory message to the couple on Instagram, via Clarence House.
Beatrice's wedding was attended by “close family” members including her grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and parents, Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, according to Daily Mail.
— Additional reporting by AFP