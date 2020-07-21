Princess Eugenie says it was a 'joy and privilege' to watch 'beautiful big sister' Beatrice wed

Princess Eugenie has posted a heartwarming message to her sister, Princess Beatrice, a few days after the latter secretly wed her businessman beau.

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter married her fiancé Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on Friday in a private ceremony in Windsor, after postponing the wedding because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Beatrice, 31, had been due to marry at St James's Palace in central London on May 29.

But the nuptials were on hold and no rescheduled date was given.

Eugenie, who herself got married in 2018, took to Instagram on Monday to share well-wishes for the newlyweds in a sweet message to the duo.