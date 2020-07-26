Lifestyle

Car Review

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S in one word: electrifying

With the overwhelmingly quick Taycan, Porsche has thrown down the gauntlet in the high-performance, electric four-door sports car market

Brenwin Naidu Columnist
26 July 2020 - 00:00 By

Ferdinand Porsche was on the right side of history. While "electrification" is among a litany of buzzwords in the 2020 automotive lexicon, he contemplated the notion as far back as 1898.

Little known fact: a battery-powered horseless carriage was indeed his first vehicular creation. Dubbed the Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton, the concept was commissioned by Ludwig Lohner, proprietor of a Viennese coach-building firm...

