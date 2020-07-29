Expert 'finds' spot where Van Gogh painted last canvas — with the help of a postcard

The museum's director Emilie Gordenker and the great grandson of Van Gogh's younger brother Theo travelled to the village Tuesday to unveil a plaque at the spot.

Both Vincent and Theo, who had supported the painter for much of his life and outlived him by just six months, are buried next to each other in the village cemetery.

Van der Veen told AFP that he made the breakthrough from a postcard of the village from the turn of the 20th century, which shows an embankment with the trees on the main road through the hamlet, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Paris.

He was going through some documents during the coronavirus lockdown when "my eye was caught by a detail from the postcard".

SHOT BY ACCIDENT

He compared it with the painting and found "that the trunks and roots corresponded.

"Discovering the place where Van Gogh painted his last and most mysterious work is a waking dream which I am still trying to comprehend," the researcher added.

Teio Meedendorp, of the Van Gogh Museum, told AFP that Van Gogh would have often passed the spot "going out to the fields behind the chateau of Auvers where he painted in the last week of his life."