WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir joins 'Light SA Red'

The Drakensberg Boys Choir joined the 'Light SA Red' protests to highlight the plight of artists as public gatherings and festivals remain prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demonstration saw scores of performers, events managers and night clubs shine red lights in their buildings to highlight their plight. According to a statement from the school, the choir has cancelled seven tours and 68 concerts since the start of the lockdown on March 27.

In a video shared by the school on its Facebook account, the boys asked the public to help “turn on the light” and support the industry which has been crippled by the pandemic. One of the boys said “please help. Let the government understand that we need to perform again.”