WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir joins 'Light SA Red'

06 August 2020 - 07:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Drankensberg Boys Choir joined the Light SA Red protest to highlight the plight of artists under the lockdown.
Image: Facebook/ Drankensberg Boys Choir

The Drakensberg Boys Choir joined the 'Light SA Red' protests to highlight the plight of artists as public gatherings and festivals remain prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demonstration saw scores of performers, events managers and night clubs shine red lights in their buildings to highlight their plight. According to a statement from the school, the choir has cancelled seven tours and 68 concerts since the start of the lockdown on March 27.

In a video shared by the school on its Facebook account, the boys asked the public to help “turn on the light” and support the industry which has been crippled by the pandemic. One of the boys said “please help. Let the government understand that we need to perform again.”

Founder of the movement Sharif Baker said artists have been ignored by the government.

“The colour red is the international colour of emergency. We are, after the example set by our colleagues in Germany and in the UK, lighting national monuments red to highlight the desperate plight of our industry under the current lockdown regulations.”

He said the movement was demanding that the government extend the Covid-19 relief fund until artists are allowed to resume work. On Wednesday night, 504 buildings were registered in support of the protest.

