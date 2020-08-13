WATCH | This influencer video where a dad tells his son off for 'porkie belly' is everything

The influencer challenge will not get old any time soon as Mzansi continues to enjoy the hilarious videos being shared on social media since the weekend.

Twitter user David Gabaocoe was dragged by his father who said his pot belly is as big as a kettle when he claimed to have lost weight from running daily at 4am.

“Hi guys, I've heard a lot of you asking me how I got my summer body and how I got rid of umkhaba (pot belly). I wake up at 4am and do a thousand sit ups.” Before he could even finish, his father dragged him “wena (you) David? Wena? If you can do that, then that means I'm as fit as John Cena. You do those things with that big tummy?”

He also went on to lecture him about how he must not lie at his house, as he is a bishop.

The video has garnered more than 360,000 views. Watch it below: