Lifestyle

WATCH | This influencer video where a dad tells his son off for 'porkie belly' is everything

13 August 2020 - 05:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
David's father dragged him, mocking his 'pot belly', during the influencer challenge in a now-viral video.
David's father dragged him, mocking his 'pot belly', during the influencer challenge in a now-viral video.
Image: Twitter/David Gabaocoe

The influencer challenge will not get old any time soon as Mzansi continues to enjoy the hilarious videos being shared on social media since the weekend.

Twitter user David Gabaocoe was dragged by his father who said his pot belly is as big as a kettle when he claimed to have lost weight from running daily at 4am.

“Hi guys, I've heard a lot of you asking me how I got my summer body and how I got rid of umkhaba (pot belly). I wake up at 4am and do a thousand sit ups.” Before he could even finish, his father dragged him “wena (you) David? Wena? If you can do that, then that means I'm as fit as John Cena. You do those things with that big tummy?”

He also went on to lecture him about how he must not lie at his house, as he is a bishop.

The video has garnered more than 360,000 views. Watch it below:

READ MORE

WATCH | What you need to know about the influencer challenge + 10 hilarious videos

The influencer challenge has been trending on Twitter, but what exactly is it? We break it down for you.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'Cryptocurrency king' Priven Reddy sued for R200k over failed web project

Cryptocurrency king Priven Reddy is being hauled to court by an investor over a failed partnership to build an “influencer platform” application.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Cuteness overload as celebs' kids try the #Don'tEatItChallenge

The latest challenge sweeping social media is a thorough test of two character traits that little kids aren’t particularly well known for: patience ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. The entertainment industry is putty in Bonang Matheba's hands Lifestyle
  2. The late Bob Mabena on his legacy project and 'incredible' last holiday Travel
  3. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  4. Cape Town-based artist accused of 'blackface' Lifestyle
  5. Three easy ways to give your pineapple beer extra zing Food

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...