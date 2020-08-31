'This is so cool': Lady Gaga cleans up at 2020 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and three early wins, including artist of the year.

Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations with Ariana Grande, stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes ranging from an exotic bird to a bright green ball gown — all accompanied by exaggerated custom-made face masks and muzzles.

“I was wearing face shields before it was a thing,” Gaga said on Twitter during the show.

The VMAs marked the first major US awards show to take place during the coronavirus pandemic. It was filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines.