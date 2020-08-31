WATCH | Prince Harry on living in LA, teaching Archie rugby

Prince Harry has revealed he's "loving" life in the US, and hopes to teach his son Archie to play rugby during their time there.

The Duke of Sussex made these remarks during a video chat celebrating the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday over the weekend.

Harry, who is a patron of the league, took part in a virtual quiz with staff and volunteers from the league. During the session he was quizzed on life in the US, where he and his wife Meghan Markle moved to after stepping down from their roles as senior royals earlier this year.

"That's an easy question. Loving it. It's fantastic. What I need is a few mini rugby balls so I can get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it's impossible to find any.

"I've got a little bit of space outside so I need to get him playing some rugby league," Harry said.