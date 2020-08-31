WATCH | Prince Harry on living in LA, teaching Archie rugby
Harry and wife Meghan moved to the US after "Megxit"
Prince Harry has revealed he's "loving" life in the US, and hopes to teach his son Archie to play rugby during their time there.
The Duke of Sussex made these remarks during a video chat celebrating the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday over the weekend.
Harry, who is a patron of the league, took part in a virtual quiz with staff and volunteers from the league. During the session he was quizzed on life in the US, where he and his wife Meghan Markle moved to after stepping down from their roles as senior royals earlier this year.
"That's an easy question. Loving it. It's fantastic. What I need is a few mini rugby balls so I can get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it's impossible to find any.
"I've got a little bit of space outside so I need to get him playing some rugby league," Harry said.
🥳👏 After yesterday's amazing 'set of six' with his special guests, today, we see the roles reversed, as The Duke of Sussex is quizzed by Ellery Hanley MBE in 'Extra Time'!— Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 30, 2020
🎂 #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/sZleOXtDHW
The duke expressed gratitude about having outdoor space and enjoying it with his son while many other have been deprived of this during lockdowns.
He also spoke about the impact Covid-19 and lockdown will have on many people's mental health in the years to come, before rounding off the chat with a confirmation that he'll return to the UK for the rugby league world cup next year.
"I would've been back already had it not been for Covid-19, so don't worry, you guys and the rugby league community will have my commitment for as long as I can give it to you."