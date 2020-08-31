Lifestyle

WATCH | Prince Harry on living in LA, teaching Archie rugby

Harry and wife Meghan moved to the US after "Megxit"

31 August 2020 - 09:26 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Prince Harry says he's "loving" living in the US and hopes to teach his son rugby during his time there. File image.
Prince Harry says he's "loving" living in the US and hopes to teach his son rugby during his time there. File image.
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry has revealed he's "loving" life in the US, and hopes to teach his son Archie to play rugby during their time there. 

The Duke of Sussex made these remarks during a video chat celebrating the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday over the weekend. 

Harry, who is a patron of the league, took part in a virtual quiz with staff and volunteers from the league. During the session he was quizzed on life in the US, where he and his wife Meghan Markle moved to after stepping down from their roles as senior royals earlier this year. 

"That's an easy question. Loving it. It's fantastic. What I need is a few mini rugby balls so I can get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it's impossible to find any. 

"I've got a little bit of space outside so I need to get him playing some rugby league," Harry said.

The duke expressed gratitude about having outdoor space and enjoying it with his son while many other have been deprived of this during lockdowns. 

He also spoke about the impact Covid-19 and lockdown will have on many people's mental health in the years to come, before rounding off the chat with a confirmation that he'll return to the UK for the rugby league world cup next year. 

"I would've been back already had it not been for Covid-19, so don't worry, you guys and the rugby league community will have my commitment for as long as I can give it to you."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Harry, Meghan say it takes 'courage to stand up to hate online'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, said it takes "a whole lot of courage" to stand up to hate and misinformation online.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Prince Harry to feature in Netflix doccie 'Rising Phoenix'

The duke will speak about the Invictus Games, which he set up in 2014
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set down firmer roots in the US, buy their first home

The spokesperson for Meghan and Harry would not disclose how much they spent on their new house in Santa Barbara.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi changed the world with a sleek haircut and strong words Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 30 to September 5 2020 Lifestyle
  3. 'Fearless' Charlize Theron kicks ass on and off the silver screen Lifestyle
  4. Six ideas for creating a lush indoor garden in a small space Home & Gardening
  5. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...