Katy Perry shows new moms what real post-partum life is like with full panty and nursing bra

Katy Perry has been getting all the applause after giving millions of people around the world a glimpse into her life as a new mom, nursing bra and all.

Instead of getting all glammed up for the VMAs, the new mama who recently gave birth to her first child, Daisy Dove, with her bae Orlando Bloom, got real about post-partum life.

Wearing a nursing bra with breast pump adapters sticking out, a full nursing panty and, well, a look of general exhaustion, Katy showed up for mamas around the world.

The image has since gone viral, with women around the world praising the star for being real.