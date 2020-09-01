Lifestyle

Katy Perry shows new moms what real post-partum life is like with full panty and nursing bra

01 September 2020 - 09:05 By Jessica Levitt
Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy last week.
Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy last week.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Katy Perry has been getting all the applause after giving millions of people around the world a glimpse into her life as a new mom, nursing bra and all.

Instead of getting all glammed up for the VMAs, the new mama who recently gave birth to her first child, Daisy Dove, with her bae Orlando Bloom, got real about post-partum life.

Wearing a nursing bra with breast pump adapters sticking out, a full nursing panty and, well, a look of general exhaustion, Katy showed up for mamas around the world.

The image has since gone viral, with women around the world praising the star for being real.

Frida Mom, a company which sells post-partum recovery kits and the brand of underwear Katy was wearing, joked that she was the best dressed of the night.

Katy and Orlando have poked fun at themselves during the pregnancy. This one video sums it up:

View this post on Instagram

Ayyyy what day is it?

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together

This is Perry's first child while Bloom has an older child with first wife Miranda Kerr.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Katy Perry reveals her baby belly in new music video

Katy Perry caused excitement when her music video dropped on Wednesday, and it was more about the singer's surprise announcement in the video than ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Katy Perry's ‘blackface’ shoes to be pulled from shelves after outcry

The design on the black shoes, which are part of the star's 2017 range, features protruding eyes, a nose and full red lips.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 30 to September 5 2020 Lifestyle
  2. 'Fearless' Charlize Theron kicks ass on and off the silver screen Lifestyle
  3. Six ideas for creating a lush indoor garden in a small space Home & Gardening
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | You've got to spend money to save money, right? Lifestyle
  5. Zozibini Tunzi changed the world with a sleek haircut and strong words Lifestyle

Latest Videos

No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...