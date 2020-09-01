Food

WATCH | Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal

01 September 2020 - 08:00 By Deepa Kesa

PapStix are affordable, ready-to-eat rolls of pap with a tasty sauce centre. The standard size is 250g and they are available in three flavours: carrot BBQ; tomato and onion; and chilli soya.

The convenient new meal is made in Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg.

PapStix MD Grant Merrick said the inspiration was to find an on-the-go convenience meal that is made specifically with African food culture in mind. So the traditional pap en sous meal was made into a heat-and-eat food item that can be carried with you.

At the moment PapStix are sold online but in the near future the products will be distributed around SA.

PapStix are Food Safety Assessment (FSA) and Halaal-certified.

Each roll costs R11.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chef Zola Nene put me in my place: Gordon Ramsay on his SA co-star

The pair of celeb chefs cook up a feast for a Zulu chief — and have a fairly close encounter with a hippo — in the newest season of 'Gordon Ramsay: ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Creamy smoothies and crispy snacks: Three exciting ways with pap

Food blogger Bathandwa Nkambule shares a trio of recipes that show just how versatile — and delicious — mealie meal is.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Report reveals South Africans are a fussy bunch when it comes to burgers

The latest Uber Eats Cravings Report provides some interesting insight about out nation's takeaway ordering habits during lockdown.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 30 to September 5 2020 Lifestyle
  2. 'Fearless' Charlize Theron kicks ass on and off the silver screen Lifestyle
  3. Six ideas for creating a lush indoor garden in a small space Home & Gardening
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | You've got to spend money to save money, right? Lifestyle
  5. Zozibini Tunzi changed the world with a sleek haircut and strong words Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid