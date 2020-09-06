Art

Could we be one Instagram 'like' away from making art galleries redundant?

Online art shopping clicks with local and international buyers

This new online art buying! It's a thing! No need for opening nights and fanfare and cheap wine and walls! If you like something, you can buy it directly from a website, Facebook, or even better - Instagram. No need for research or flappy gallerists secretly wondering how you've come into all this money to spend on art.



You can glean all you need to know from an artist's online profile, and, in many cases, you can view a significant selection of their art online too. So is it time to shunt out the middleman and let social and online take control?..