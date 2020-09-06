Art

Faith XLVII is breaking down walls for female street artists everywhere

Having once struggled to make a name for herself in a male-dominated world, this local artist's name is up there with the likes of Banksy

If you've travelled along the N1 in Cape Town from the Waterfront to the Southern Suburbs in the past six years, you'd have seen a large mural of a woman in a turban holding cut sugar cane, with a floral pattern behind her and a triangle on her chest. If you passed the image at night, you'd have seen lights forming a circle like a low constellation.



If you passed the Warwick Triangle in Durban next to the Early Morning Market you'd see, on each pillar of the overpass, a giant, meticulously formed figure standing proud and tall over the informal sellers. They are portraits of some of the traders in the area, a tribute to the everyday people on the street...