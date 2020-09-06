Lifestyle

Faith XLVII is breaking down walls for female street artists everywhere

Having once struggled to make a name for herself in a male-dominated world, this local artist's name is up there with the likes of Banksy

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
06 September 2020 - 00:05 By

If you've travelled along the N1 in Cape Town from the Waterfront to the Southern Suburbs in the past six years, you'd have seen a large mural of a woman in a turban holding cut sugar cane, with a floral pattern behind her and a triangle on her chest. If you passed the image at night, you'd have seen lights forming a circle like a low constellation.

If you passed the Warwick Triangle in Durban next to the Early Morning Market you'd see, on each pillar of the overpass, a giant, meticulously formed figure standing proud and tall over the informal sellers. They are portraits of some of the traders in the area, a tribute to the everyday people on the street...

