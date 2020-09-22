WATCH | Cringe! TikTok users are 'fixing' their teeth with a nail file

The video sparked a global trend using the hashtag #Nailfile, and dentists on the platform have been speaking out against the practice as they react to it and attempt to debunk the videos.

Dentists have expressed concern, calling the process unsafe and warning that it could cause extreme damage rather than "fix" teeth.

US dentist Dr Benjamin Winters, took to Instagram to film a public service announcement, recommending against people filing down their teeth.

“Don’t get mad at me when your teeth are more sensitive than a two-year-old crying over spilt milk,” he said.

“You need to know specifics before you can do stuff like this. You can’t do this by yourself.”

Winters, who goes by “TheBentist” online, advised that people leave the operation to an expert who knows “exactly how much enamel to take off to be healthy for the teeth”.