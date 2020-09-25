Lifestyle

Meghan Markle urges Americans to vote and Trump goes in, taking shots at her marriage

25 September 2020 - 08:25 By Jessica Levitt
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged Americans to make their voices heard.
Image: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As the US election nears, many high-profile personalities are urging citizens to make sure their voices are heard and vote.

Though members of the British royal family traditionally stay neutral in political matters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appealed to Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January and moved to California with their son, Archie.

Though they did not endorse a candidate in the election, they did appeal to people to address “online negativity”.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Many saw the couple's stance as an endorsement of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, given Meghan and Donald Trump's history, where she has previously labelled him as “divisive”.

When asked about the couple's stance, Trump did not hold back.

OUCH!

