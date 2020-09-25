#STFoodiePhoto
See the winning snaps in our ST Lifestyle Foodie Photo competition
Our readers aren't only good cooks, but fabulous food stylists and photographers too — as we discovered from all the entries we received during our Sunday Times Foodie Photo competition.
This September, to celebrate Heritage Month, we published a series of recipes created by chef Sandy Wood of Sandy's Kitchen, which were paired with delicious cocktails from Fitch & Leedes.
Wood took her inspiration for these dishes from traditional SA favourites — think bunny chow, shisanyama and Peppermint Crisp tart — along with the Weber Sauces & Seasonings range.
We challenged readers to cook one or more of these eats, take BBC Food-worthy snaps of the results, and send us their photos to stand a chance to win amazing prizes from Canon.
Here's whose food photos came out tops:
WINNER
Laken Wilson, 32, of Plumstead, Cape Town, won a Canon EOS RP camera with an RF 25-105mm lens worth R33,695 for her photo of naartjie milk tarts.
“I've taken pictures for a long time but it was Covid that got me more into it — and I have now turned it into a business,” says Wilson, who loves creating recipes and has a growing interest in food styling.
“I'm a self-taught YouTuber and blogger and I take pictures of everything.”
It was Wilson's mother who taught her all she knows about food. “I was overweight, so my recent passion is about creating and sharing healthy recipes.”
RUNNER-UP
Yolande Pillay, 30, of Kempton Park, Gauteng, won a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999 for her photo of shisanyama served with samp-and-bean risotto with charred mielies and Parmesan crisps.
Pillay is a graphic designer and has her own blog, where she shares her passion for food.
The mother of two says her love of food was instilled in her by her grandmother, “who was the best cook in the world” and taught her how to make savoury dishes. Her mom, a baker, shared her skills with her too.
She entered the competition because she had always wanted a “sassy” camera for her job and her food blog.
RUNNER-UP
Carole Kiley, 48, of Bedfordview, Gauteng, won a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999 for her photo of lamb bunny chows (pictured above).
Kiley owns a sewing school, and when her business came to a standstill during lockdown she started making masks.
A new smartphone inspired her to enter the competition “as it has a brilliant camera”, she says. Now she has been experimenting with taking pictures of food.
She enjoys cooking and learnt how to make egte boerekos from her mom, but baking is her passion.