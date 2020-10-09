Banksy may be forced to reveal his identity to trademark his work

Banksy, the UK graffiti artist who was first noticed in the early 1990s for spray-painting walls and trains around his hometown of Bristol, has reached worldwide acclaim, all the while keeping his identity a secret.

But the feasibility of his anonymity has recently been cast in the spotlight after a ruling from the EU intellectual property office revoked the trademark previously afforded him for his artwork, The Flower Thrower.

In 2014, Banksy applied for an EU trademark for the graffiti mural that he painted on a wall in Jerusalem in 2005.

The artwork, which is sometimes referred to as Love is in the Air, depicting a protester throwing a bunch of flowers, has been reproduced around the globe. But it was the use of the image by UK card company Full Colour Black that began using the artwork on its cards that prompted Banksy to successfully apply for a trademark.

According to the Independent, the 2014 ruling was challenged by the card company which argued that Banksy was not entitled to the trademark as he did not intend on using the image for trade or branding purposes.