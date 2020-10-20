Lifestyle

Jada Pinkett Smith's mom reveals she had 'non-consensual' sex with star's dad

20 October 2020 - 10:28 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Jada, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow host 'Red Table Talk'.
Jada, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow host 'Red Table Talk'.
Image: Via Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, has revealed that she had “non-consensual” sex with the actress's father in the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

The Set It Off actress's mother made the candid confession in a clip shared of the latest episode, which tackles sexual consent.

Also set to feature on the upcoming episode are Amber Rose, Rumer Willis, and DeAndre Levy.

Pinkett Smith, in a teaser shared on Facebook, asked her mother if she'd ever had a sexual experience that was “not necessarily consensual or was in a grey area”.

“I have, I have, but it was also with my husband - your dad, actually. So that's really grey,” Banfield-Norris confirmed.

Pinkett Smith then pressed her mother on this, asking: “So you're basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father?” to which Banfield-Norris responded with a nod.

This is not the first time the duo have spoken of Banfield-Norris's relationship with the actress's father, Robsol Pinkett Jr, having previously discussed the abuse during a Red Table Talk episode back in 2018.

The 67-year-old revealed several incidents, including one where Pinkett gave her a black eye and another where he threw her over a banister, resulting a scar on her back.  

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | 'That's real love': Willow Smith praises parents for addressing 'entanglement'

The singer said she was "proud" of how the power couple handled the saga.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table after August Alsina 'affair'

Meanwhile the internet remained undefeated, posting memes mocking the star for "interviewing herself".
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Beyoncé, Jada: celeb-approved ways to get revenge on your cheating spouse

Struggling to deal with faithless husband? Having murderous thoughts? Nia Magoulianiti-McGregor has advice on how to really finish off an errant ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Nobody should drink wine from a box': Mzansi split over Woolies selling ... Food
  2. WATCH | Wanna see Trump dance to 'Jerusalema'? The Kiffness just made it happen Lifestyle
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 18 to 24 2020 Lifestyle
  4. IN PICTURES | Miss SA top 10 visits the Mother City Lifestyle
  5. These crime shows have all the mystery and drama you’re looking for Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks