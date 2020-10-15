Lifestyle

WATCH | Wanna see Trump dance to 'Jerusalema'? The Kiffness just made it happen

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
15 October 2020 - 10:02
US President Donald Trump dancing to 'Jerusalema' is a whole vibe.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

The Kiffness are known for taking the mickey out of local and international politicians with their hilarious parodies, and this time they had US President Donald Trump in their sights.

Master KG and Nomcebo's hit song Jerusalema has filled dance floors around the world and count superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Janet Jackson, Chance the Rapper and many others, among its fans.

The Kiffness believe that Donnie may also be a closet fan and put together a compilation of videos showing the president dancing, over the 2020 SA national anthem.

The results are hilarious and super catchy.

Donnie even puts his fist in the air at the right time, like he is at the groove! Someone give that man a whistle.

Trump dances to Jerusalema. It had to be done,” the group wrote on social media.

While some studies claim he is trailing in the US presidential elections so far, he just scored a few more #TeamTrump supporters in SA after this.

