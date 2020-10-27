Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida excited about being followed by 'Mama Basetsana Kumalo' on Instagram

As fans of Shudufhadzo Musida followed her journey in the Miss SA competition in recent months, she has garnered over 260,000 followers on social media, including celebrities. But she's admitted that being followed by former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo is a big deal for her.

She appeared briefly on Trending SA on Monday night.

Asked about one celebrity follower she is excited about, she responded: “It has to be Mama Basetsana Kumalo. When I saw that she follows me, I was [star-struck]."

Basetsana follows Shudufhadzo on Instagram, where the newly crowned Miss SA has 176,000 followers.