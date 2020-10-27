Lifestyle

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida excited about being followed by 'Mama Basetsana Kumalo' on Instagram

27 October 2020 - 09:25
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA 2020 at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday evening.
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA 2020 at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday evening.
Image: Ashley Marie Photography

As fans of Shudufhadzo Musida followed her journey in the Miss SA competition in recent months, she has garnered over 260,000 followers on social media, including celebrities. But she's admitted that being followed by former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo is a big deal for her.

She appeared briefly on Trending SA on Monday night.

Asked about one celebrity follower she is excited about, she responded: “It has to be Mama Basetsana Kumalo. When I saw that she follows me, I was [star-struck]."

Basetsana follows Shudufhadzo on Instagram, where the newly crowned Miss SA has 176,000 followers.

Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida

'Caring, smart, blessed' — that's how our new Miss SA sums herself up in three words.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The former Miss SA joined thousands who congratulated the Limpopo model as she began her reign after she was crowned on Saturday at a glitzy ceremony in Cape Town.

She posted two pictures from her crowning moment on Instagram which she captioned: “She who reigns supreme. Congratulations Queen. May your reign be nothing short of wonder, adventure, delight, growth and making beautiful memories.”

Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, also conveyed her well-wishes to the new Miss SA on Monday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

What the Twitter fashion police thought of Nomzamo's Miss SA outfits

The actress served five different looks while hosting the pageant's grand finale on Saturday
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Miss SA the muse: check out this cool Shudufhadzo Musida fan art

The word 'inspirational' is pretty much synonymous with Miss SA, so is it any wonder that Shudufhadzo Musida is already inspiring artists to capture ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Raising mental health awareness & fighting for basic needs: six quotes from Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida

Newly crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to hit the ground running.
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida: When I saw Zozi saying 'see your face reflected in mine', I saw my face

"I used to watch the show and limit how much I would dream because I live in a village, how can I ever be Miss SA? Now I am here as Miss SA saying ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

IN PICS | All Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's winning pageant looks

The Miss SA stage became a runway during the pageant's grand finale on Saturday as Shudufhadzo Musida served eye-catching looks by some of Mzansi's ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  3. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida: When I saw Zozi saying 'see your face reflected in ... Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Behind the seams of Miss SA: designers dish on the striking looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained