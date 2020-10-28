This Venda dish is a must for my homecoming menu, says Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida

Are you a keen cook and if so, share a dish that is your speciality?

I wouldn’t say I am a keen cook though I learnt a lot from my mother and have spent more time in the kitchen during lockdown.

I like dishes that are easy to prepare but are packed with flavour. One pan meals such as chicken thighs put in a casserole dish with Rosa tomatoes, kalamata olives, garlic cloves and a splash of olive oil and braised in the oven. Simple but very tasty.

Aprons have become a trendy must-have kitchen accessory. Do you wear an apron when cooking and if so, is there one that is special to you?

I do wear an apron but it’s not a fancy one. Perhaps I should invest in one with the words “queen of the kitchen” and wear my crown at the same time.

Are you a sweet or savoury person?

That’s a hard one. Can I be greedy and say both? I love sushi, but my guilty pleasure is caramel-centred cupcakes. It all depends on my mood.

Who has been the biggest food influence in your life, and what is the dish they make that ]warms your heart every time?

My mother and grandmother. Again Muroho-Wa-Thanga served with steamed bread.