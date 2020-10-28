'It's a reunion of friends': Cannes rolls out red carpet for pared-down film showcase

Movie-lovers got a turn on the red carpet at Cannes on Tuesday night as the organisers of its famed cinema festival, cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off a more low-key three-day event showcasing a range of short films.

Usually awash with Hollywood stars who flock to the French city's “Croisette” promenade for the two-week extravaganza in May, Cannes was a much quieter version of its glamorous self, with even some major hotels deciding to shut up shop.

But organisers said they had wanted to hold an event all the same, despite enduring travel restrictions, to shine a light on some films and give a boost to the cinema industry, hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns.

“It's a reunion of friends,” said Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure. The event on France's southern coast is the world's biggest cinema showcase, and also a major market for the industry.