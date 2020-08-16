Lifestyle

Encounters Film Festival is streaming its excellent doccies online for free

Here are some of the highlights from this year's lineup of thought-provoking documentaries

Tymon Smith Columnist
16 August 2020 - 00:00 By

The 22nd edition of the Encounters International Documentary Film Festival has responded to the challenges of this bizarre year by making all the films in this year's line-up available online and free of charge from August 20 to 30.

Here are some of the highlights:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Half eaten impala tries to escape hungry cheetah Travel
  2. WATCH | This influencer video where a dad tells his son off for 'porkie belly' ... Lifestyle
  3. 'They've turned us into criminals': Booze ban turns Jozi eateries into ... Food
  4. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  5. The unstoppable force that is 'Africa's No 1 DJ', Zinhle Jiyane Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...