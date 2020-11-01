By shattering stereotypes Annelissa Mhloli helps kids unearth lessons in the surf

The surf therapist from Khayelitsha doesn’t fit the image of a typical surfer — and that’s her secret advantage

Think of Baywatch. I can almost guarantee your mind painted a picture of a voluptuous Pamela Anderson running along a Los Angeles beach, wearing a tight red swimsuit, all in ultra-slow motion.



Now replace Baywatch with Waves for Change, Anderson with Annelissa Mhloli, Los Angeles with Khayelitsha and the skin-tight swimsuit with an oversized wetsuit. Suddenly your mind can't quite comprehend that scene...