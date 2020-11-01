Car Review

The Porsche 992 Turbo S is the most exciting member of the 911 range

And not only because it's the most powerful model the breed has ever known

If ever there was a car plagued by Dissociative Identity Disorder, the Porsche 911 Turbo would be it. Soon after hitting the streets in 1975, it developed a mean reputation, thanks to tail-happy handling made worse by ill-spaced gear ratios and glacial turbo lag. If you didn't know what you were doing (most yuppies hadn't a clue), you ran the ever-present risk of exiting stage left backwards into a tree, wall or lamppost. As such the original 911 Turbo - the 930 - became known as the Widow Maker.



Zuffenhausen's enfant terrible continued to keep millionaires on their toes until it was discontinued in 1989. Then in 1991 its successor, the 964 Turbo, arrived on the sports-car scene with a more clean-cut demeanor and milder manners. I drove one a few years ago and couldn't believe how obliging it was - even on damp roads chasing down a considerably more powerful 911 R...