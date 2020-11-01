Lifestyle

Series Review

'The Queen's Gambit': Clever moves make for a masterful chess drama

Anya Taylor-Joy gives a compelling performance as a chess prodigy in this seven-part Netflix series

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
01 November 2020 - 00:00

Based on a novel by Walter Tevis (The Hustler, The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Colour of Money), Scott Frank's seven-part series adaptation of this chess-prodigy tale, The Queen's Gambit, breathes new life into the genre of films about preternaturally able but deeply troubled genius players of the world's oldest game.

It does this through a compelling performance from lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy wondrously realised period detail and a script that manages to balance intense emotional examination of its protagonist with a sharp awareness of the obstacles placed in her path by her inner demons, society and the period in which she makes her bid for the crown...

