Movie Review

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is a well-executed political courtroom drama

Director/writer Aaron Sorkin offers his version of one of the most famous moments of 20th-century People vs The Man standoffs in his latest film

Aaron Sorkin's fast-talking political dialogue and sharp wit have never better been suited to a subject than they are in his new film The Trial of the Chicago 7.



It's one of the most famous moments of 20th-century People vs The Man standoffs: the bloody street battles between anti-Vietnam war protestors who arrived in Chicago in 1968 determined not to allow the Democrats to nominate pro-war candidate Hubert Humphrey and the grimly determined brick-shit-house police enforcers of the city's notoriously conservative and pro-establishment mayor Richard Daley...