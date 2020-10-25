Movie Review
'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is a well-executed political courtroom drama
Director/writer Aaron Sorkin offers his version of one of the most famous moments of 20th-century People vs The Man standoffs in his latest film
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Aaron Sorkin's fast-talking political dialogue and sharp wit have never better been suited to a subject than they are in his new film The Trial of the Chicago 7.
It's one of the most famous moments of 20th-century People vs The Man standoffs: the bloody street battles between anti-Vietnam war protestors who arrived in Chicago in 1968 determined not to allow the Democrats to nominate pro-war candidate Hubert Humphrey and the grimly determined brick-shit-house police enforcers of the city's notoriously conservative and pro-establishment mayor Richard Daley...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.