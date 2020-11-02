WIN | Hear your own voice in the next Addams Family movie

"Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again!" Who doesn't love a good Addams Family quote this time of the year when Halloween is in the air (albeit with plenty of social distancing)?

But this is also a great time to look ahead to Halloween 2021 – which could be your best one yet if you are chosen to have your voice included in the new animated movie The Addams Family 2!

This thrilling opportunity is only open to fans in the US, Australia, Bulgaria, Germany, Mexico, SA and Sweden, says Empire Entertainment, the SA film distributor and licensor, so act quickly to enter the competition.

How to enter

Click here to visit the competition website.

In a short video or sound clip of less than 20 seconds, you will have to record yourself reciting one or all of the character lines provided on the competition website in your spookiest – or kookiest - voice! If you are chosen, your voice will feature in the film and you will win $2,000 (or the equivalent in rand on the date of payment).

The submission deadline is November 24 2020.

Terms and conditions apply (also available on competition website).