Lifestyle

WIN | Hear your own voice in the next Addams Family movie

Enter now for a chance to have your voice included in the next animated Addams Family film, coming out next year

02 November 2020 - 13:07

"Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again!" Who doesn't love a good Addams Family quote this time of the year when Halloween is in the air (albeit with plenty of social distancing)? 

But this is also a great time to look ahead to Halloween 2021 – which could be your best one yet if you are chosen to have your voice included in the new animated movie The Addams Family 2!

This thrilling opportunity is only open to fans in the US, Australia, Bulgaria, Germany, Mexico, SA and Sweden, says Empire Entertainment, the SA film distributor and licensor, so act quickly to enter the competition.

How to enter

Click here to visit the competition website. 

In a short video or sound clip of less than 20 seconds, you will have to record yourself reciting one or all of the character lines provided on the competition website in your spookiest – or kookiest - voice! If you are chosen, your voice will feature in the film and you will win $2,000 (or the equivalent in rand on the date of payment).

The submission deadline is November 24 2020.

Terms and conditions apply (also available on competition website).

Watch the trailer

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vin Diesel busts a move to Brenda Fassie's ‘Vuli Ndlela’ Lifestyle
  2. Hit the road: Four of the Cape's best day drives Travel
  3. Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 - British media Lifestyle
  4. 'I’m stronger now': How Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida beat the bullies Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Not just beautiful and smart, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida can sing too! Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears