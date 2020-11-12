Lifestyle

IN PICS | Meet the Durban women 'kicking' GBV's butt — literally

Master Dumisani ‘Fox’ Dlamini is teaching women martial arts and self-defence

12 November 2020 - 14:57 By Sandile Ndlovu
Master Dlamini trains his female class on how to protect themselves against gender-based violence at Black Fox Martial Arts.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Durban women are learning to kick gender-based violence's ass, literally.

Driven by the horrific plight that women in SA face — a woman is killed every three hours in the country, on average — Black Fox Martial Arts has launched a preventive and response programme to help women and address the root of the epidemic.

Master Dumisani “Fox” Dlamini, 63, launched the class recently, teaching women martial arts and self-defence tactics.

Now, about 25 women attend the sessions, where they’re mentally and physically trained. As they listen to instructions from the master, accompanying music plays in the background. They are taught that empowered women are physically capable, just like men.

Their physical training concentrates on a man's weakest points that a woman should target when under threat.

“The point of our self-defence initiative is to help the victim escape or stun the abuser in life-threatening situations, long enough to flee or call law enforcement. We teach self-defence tactics that use your own body mechanics, effective against an attacker of any size or strength”, said Dlamini.

At Black Fox Martial Arts, Lomso Mgeyi reacts after he is kicked by Noluthando Dlamini,19, in his 'sensitive part' - one of the tactics which women could use to defend themselves against gender-based violence.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Nozipho Chiliza, 29, sharpens her self-defence tactics in a practice exercise with Shante Bekwe, 50.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Master Dlamini trains his female class on how to protect themselves against gender-based violence.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Thandeka Dlamini sharpens her skills to defend herself when under threat.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Master Dlamini with Yonela Booi, 14, Noluthando Dlamini, 19, and Puleng Ndlovu, 33.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Master Dlamini gives his female class members instructions to protect themselves against GBV.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Thembeka Mthalane, 36, Noluthando Dlamini, 19, and Nozipho Chiliza, 29, during straight sword practice.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Lomso Mgeyi reacts after a blow by Noluthando Dlamini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

