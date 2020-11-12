IN PICS | Meet the Durban women 'kicking' GBV's butt — literally

Durban women are learning to kick gender-based violence's ass, literally.

Driven by the horrific plight that women in SA face — a woman is killed every three hours in the country, on average — Black Fox Martial Arts has launched a preventive and response programme to help women and address the root of the epidemic.

Master Dumisani “Fox” Dlamini, 63, launched the class recently, teaching women martial arts and self-defence tactics.

Now, about 25 women attend the sessions, where they’re mentally and physically trained. As they listen to instructions from the master, accompanying music plays in the background. They are taught that empowered women are physically capable, just like men.

Their physical training concentrates on a man's weakest points that a woman should target when under threat.

“The point of our self-defence initiative is to help the victim escape or stun the abuser in life-threatening situations, long enough to flee or call law enforcement. We teach self-defence tactics that use your own body mechanics, effective against an attacker of any size or strength”, said Dlamini.