On my Radar

Which tracks does songstress Rowlene think are 'super dope'?

The 'Imposter' singer recently dropped a new album. She tells us what's on her radar

Cape Town-based singer-songwriter Rowlene recently released her new album, 11:11 - her first since bursting onto SA's music scene in 2016 with her single Imposter.



Collaborating with the likes of Nasty C and Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer Nonso Amadi, she says she's ready for a new phase in her music career...