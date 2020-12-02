We must take care of key 'life-support systems' to avert 'next Wuhan': expert

DIVERSIFY AND DUPLICATE

To cope with a growing range of threats, human systems need to become more like healthy natural systems - diverse and with plenty of duplication, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.

In nature, when a fire, drought or disease hits, temporarily or permanently wiping out one plant or pollinator, others usually can take its place, Rockstrom said.

“Ecological diversity is a way of reducing risks,” he said. “If you want to recover in a resilient way after Covid-19, you likely want to invest in diversity”.

That could mean, for instance, growing a wider variety of food crops, rather than the current few strains of rice, maize, wheat and soy, to ensure a crop pandemic that hits one variety does not wipe out too much of the global food supply.

The same principle could also be applied to ways people make a living - particularly where options today are scarce - and to how they source reliable information, he said.

Building stronger resilience also could mean broadening the range of countries that produce key items like computer chips, a lesson learnt after major supplier Thailand saw production shut down by flooding in 2011, disrupting supply chains worldwide.

“If you have more shocks like that, you want to invest in a certain degree of redundancy - some slack in the system,” said Rockstrom, even though that “goes against conventional logic” of running businesses for maximum efficiency and at low cost.

Similarly, the value of ever-increasing connectivity may need to be reconsidered in a world where a deadly pandemic can swiftly travel around the world with few barriers.

For instance, global connections mean food surpluses in one place can be used to plug shortages elsewhere - but over-reliance on trade can lead to conflict and hunger if exporting countries decide to keep scarce food at home in an emergency.

“This balancing of connectivity is fundamental to resilience,” Rockstrom said.

'ZERO NATURE LOSS'

Perhaps the surest way to boost resilience and cut human risks is to protect the planet's imperilled natural systems, he said.