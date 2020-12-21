10 reactions to Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida obtaining her Honours degree

The 24-year-old beauty queen previously studied at the University of Pretoria, where she completed her Bachelor of social science degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

The night she was crowned Miss SA, Musida said education is the key to empowerment.

“I plan to mobilise stakeholders and the nation so we can bring about educational empowerment through the tackling of issues such as period poverty among young girls, workshops that teach children about the importance of mental health from a young age, and mentorship programmes for young women so they can be empowered to be agents of their own future,” she said.

On social media, many have showered Musida with well wishes on her achievement.

