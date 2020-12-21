Lifestyle

10 reactions to Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida obtaining her Honours degree

21 December 2020 - 10:00
Shudufhadzo Musida obtained her Honours degree in international relations at Wits University.
Image: Ashley Marie Photography

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida after the beauty queen obtained her Honours degree.

Musida completed her Honours degree in international relations at the University of  the Witwatersrand.

Taking to Twitter, Musida said she couldn't wait to walk on the graduation stage with her buhle (beauty) crown.

The 24-year-old beauty queen previously studied at the University of Pretoria, where she completed her Bachelor of social science degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

The night she was crowned Miss SA, Musida said education is the key to empowerment.

“I plan to mobilise stakeholders and the nation so we can bring about educational empowerment through the tackling of issues such as period poverty among young girls, workshops that teach children about the importance of mental health from a young age, and mentorship programmes for young women so they can be empowered to be agents of their own future,” she said.

On social media, many have showered Musida with well wishes on her achievement.

Here are 10 reactions to the news.

Bright, brave, bold, beautiful and blessed

You conquered the edge!

Beauty and brains

As if you weren't already amazing enough

You have worked this year

Congratulations, fellow Witsie graduate

You are an amazing presentation of black beauty

This means a lot to a child from a rural area

Apply to Harvard and put international skills in your bag

