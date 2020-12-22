Lifestyle

Movie studio behind James Bond franchise explores sale - source

22 December 2020 - 07:57 By Kanishka Singh and Krystal Hu
The movie studio behind the James Bond franchise is considering a sale, according to a source. File image.
The movie studio behind the James Bond franchise is considering a sale, according to a source. File image.
Image: Supplied/IMDB

US movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

The company has a market value of about $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, the source added. The development was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

MGM Holdings said it had no comment.

Reuters

