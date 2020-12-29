From domestic violence to revenge porn: 10 setbacks for women in 2020

From mass job losses to soaring domestic violence, the rise of revenge porn and a widening gender poverty gap, 2020 has threatened to hobble progress on women's equality as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks global havoc.

UN experts predict the gender poverty gap will widen in 2021 amid the economic downturn.

Here are 10 setbacks women faced this year:

CARING DUTIES/UNPAID LABOUR

Even before Covid-19, women were doing three times as much unpaid care and domestic work as men, according to UN data, but this has soared in 2020 with women undertaking the lion's share of caring for sick family members and children off school.

One survey of parents in five wealthy countries showed mothers' unpaid work at home had nearly doubled to 65 hours a week — almost a third more than for fathers.

A woman's equality group in Britain said there were “hints of a return to the 1950s” in terms of the division of labour.